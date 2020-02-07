Menu
Miranda Devince retweeted by US donald trump
Politics

‘So true!’: Donald Trump praises Miranda Devine

by Georgia Clark
7th Feb 2020 1:45 PM
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has praised an article by News Corp columnist Miranda Devine arguing his impeachment trial has boosted his credibility ahead of the November election.

Mr Trump retweeted Ms Devine's article on Friday, writing "so true!", just hours after it was published.

The column published by The Daily Telegraph argued Mr Trump's acquittal and the "dishonestly partisan impeachment" process has boosted his chance of re-election.

 

Ms Devine argued Trump's impeachment process had united Republicans and exposed division among the Democrats.

"All it has done is deliver him record high approval ratings and unite Republicans around him, now reborn as street brawlers. The only holdout was bitter Never-Trumper Mitt Romney."

 

President Donald Trump has welcomed Ms Devine’s take on his acquittal.
Devine wrote the acquittal "capped off a trifecta of doom for the Democrats" after an app designed by former Hillary Clinton staffers crashed - resulting in the results being unknown.

She also hailed Trump's State of the Union address on Tuesday as "studded with concrete achievements" and said the election was now undeniably in Trump's favour, Devine said.

"All that's left for the Democrats are angry futile gestures to mask their fatal political miscalculation."

Daily Telegraph columnist Miranda Devine.
