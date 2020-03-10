SNEAK PEEK: Six mouth-watering stalls at Eat the Street

RETURNING: Paella Time enticed a large crowd at last year’s Eat the Street, and will return again with both brisket and seafood paellas. Photo: Amber Gibson

RETURNING: Paella Time enticed a large crowd at last year’s Eat the Street, and will return again with both brisket and seafood paellas. Photo: Amber Gibson

WITH everything from smoky jackfruit nachos to Japanese karaage on offer at Lismore's Eat the Street food festival, it can be tough to decide on what to eat.

However The Northern Star has stepped up to the plate and have chosen our six most-anticipated stalls from the Eat the Street tasting plate menu.

The Loft

One of Lismore's most popular eateries, there are big expectations for hatted restaurant The Loft's 2020 Eat the Street signature dish offerings.

And don't worry, it sounds delicious.

Their $10 offering is a palm glazed pork belly with green papaya salad, bean sprouts, peanuts, shallots and nam jim dressing, or enjoy natural oysters with finger lime dressing for $3 each.

For something sweet, try their dark chocolate panna cotta with white chocolate crumble and blackberry sorbet for $5.

The Frying Piggy

Brisbane-based The Frying Piggy has more than just a hilarious name: their menu is pretty much to die for.

Returning to Eat the Street for its second year, the food truck will be offering their signature popcorn pork for $10.

Inspired by Taiwanese deep fried pork and popcorn chicken, these deep fried pork bites are heavenly.

Other dishes include bacon chips and bacon cheeseburger bombs, both for $10.

Paella Time

Crowd-favourites Paella Time will return to Eat the Street once again with two delicious paella dishes.

This year's offerings are slow cooked smoked brisket with chicken and chorizo paella, and smoked salmon, prawn and calamari paella, both for $10.

Bun Bun Kitchen

Enjoy a spectacular gourmet hemp burger made from all locally sourced ingredients for $10, as well as a beef and bacon burger, also for $10, and barbecue sweet potato wedges with cultured herb butter for $5.

The Garden Plate Cafe

For your vegan and gluten free options, don't go any further than Magellan Street's The Garden Plate Cafe.

Demolish a nacho bowl filled with smoky jackfruit, grilled pineapple mint salsa, sriracha aioli and corn chips, or a smoked Salmon potato patty topped with cashew cream cheese, pickled red onion and wedge of lime, both for $10.

Cinnaman Buns

If you're looking to round off your Eat the Street experience with a sweet treat, Cinnaman Buns have you covered.

Enjoy an original Cinnamon Bun organic - rolled out and filled with a whipped butter and brown sugar filling rolled up and baked golden topped with a vanilla beam and lemon frosting for $5.

They also offer a savoury rosemary bun and homemade pesto, local cherry tomatoes and brie cheese bun and a ferrero bun with homemade Nutella, organic hazelnuts, puff pastry and choc frosting, both for $5.

•Eat the Street will be held in the Lismore CBD on Saturday, March 14 from 12pm until 9pm. For more information visit https://www.eatthestreetlismore.com.au/.