David Whalley’s Christmas card arrived more than a month after it was sent, despite coming from a town less than an hour's drive away.
News

SNAIL MAIL: Aus Post slammed over month-long delay

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
22nd Jan 2020 4:00 PM
A FORMER postman is stumped as to why it took nearly a month for a Christmas card to arrive in Gatton from Esk.

The card, posted in Esk, should have arrived in Gatton before Christmas, but it actually arrived a month later.

The envelope was stamped at the Northgate Mail Centre on December 12, but it didn't arrive until the new year.

"My sister posted that in Esk, and it didn't arrive until last week," the letter's recipient, Gatton man David Whalley, said.

"I was expecting a Christmas card from her, but I never got a card, and it turned up then."

Mr Whalley has previously worked for Australia Post, and said he didn't understand what contributed to the delay.

"I worked for them for 25 years. I was a postman. One day was the delivery time standard, so that standard seems to have gone downhill now," he said.

"I thought it was just a bit bizarre. It's really strange for it to take that long, I don't see why it would."

He said this was the first time he'd experienced a major issue with his mail.

"I think one time we had a letter that blew down the street, but I've never had issues like this before."

A spokesperson from Australia Post issued a statement in response to the incident.

"While the vast majority of letters make it to their destination on time, it's clear that something has gone wrong in this case," the statement said.

"We're sorry that our customer's Christmas card didn't arrive on time and we're looking into what happened to prevent this from happening again in the future."

australia post editors picks gatton late letter
