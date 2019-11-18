Smoky, hot and windy conditions ahead

POOR AIR QUALITY: The North Coast Public Health Unit is reminding people to continue to be vigilant about their health, and to take precautions while bushfire smoke affects air quality in Northern NSW.

AMID health warnings from the local health district, residents are reminded to take care while outdoors as the smoke from bush fires continue to choke the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting smoky conditions for the coming week, with warm temperatures expected during the week.

Today will be on the week's cooler days, with a maximum temperature of 27C predicted, and winds becoming easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late afternoon then becoming light in the evening.

Tomorrow will see temperatures of 34C and a minimum of 11C with a sunny and smoky sky.

Wednesday will see a slim 10 per cent chance of rain, although BoM predicts any rain which does fall will be less than 1mm. Temperatures will top 32C, with a minimum of 14C.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with winds becoming northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h during the morning then tending northerly 20 to 25 km/h during the evening. Temperatures will top 31C and a minimum of 15C.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will all have top temperatures of 32C and low temperatures of 14C, while Sunday rounds out the week with northerly winds from 15 to 25 km/h tending northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h during the day.

With so much smoke in the air, North Coast Public Health Unit acting director Greg Bell said residents should take precautions while bush fire smoke affects air quality.

He said fine particles in smoke can affect the human cardiovascular and respiratory systems and aggravate existing health conditions by penetrating deep into the lungs and entering the blood system.

"For most people, smoke causes mild symptoms like sore eyes, nose and throat. However, people with conditions like asthma, emphysema and angina are more likely to be sensitive to the health effects of smoke,” Mr Bell said.

"People with these conditions should avoid outdoor physical activity when there's smoke around.”