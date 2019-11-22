Smoke a real cycling concern

WINNERS: Dave Edwards and Kieran Modra hold their bronze medals from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

WINNERS: Dave Edwards and Kieran Modra hold their bronze medals from the 2016 Rio Olympics. Dave Edwards

SMOKE and cycling are not a good mix.

As our region is in the midst of several significant bushfires, it seems that no matter which way the wind is blowing, I'm cycling into a head-wind.

And even if I wear at P2 mask - or even a bandanna a la a bush ranger, the smoke still chokes you up.

Breathing in smoke is a real hazard, especially for anyone suffering from asthma or other respiratory diseases.

So the bike trainer is looking pretty good this week.

Blood Bank

After last week's confession involving a lack of breakfast, a blood donation and a little lie down, Hilary one of the lovely nursing staff at the Lismore Blood Bank rang me to check up I was OK.

Hilary had read that after my A+ donation, I was not fully in the pink so kindly called to check I was tickety-boo.

Kind and professional, as you would expect from these fantastic people

While it's nice to know my readership includes the Blood Bank staff, being caught out really drives home the fact you can't get away with anything in this town!

Vale Kieran Modra

Paralympics Australia is mourning the loss of legendary eight-time Paralympian Kieran Modra.

The 47-year-old died at the scene after being hit by a car near Gawler, South Australia about 7am on Wednesday.

A talented swimmer and tandem cyclist, Modra won five gold and five bronze medals at eight Paralympic Games in his 30-year career.

Modra started cycling competitively in 1995 and won his first gold the following year at the 1996 Atlanta Games, where he was piloted by his future wife Kerry Golding.

He won a gold medal in the Mixed 200m Sprint Tandem open event.

In 1998 and 1999, he held an Australian Institute of Sport Athletes Disability scholarship.

In Colorado Springs at the 1998 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships, he won gold medals in the Mixed Tandem Sprint B, Mixed Tandem Time Trial B and Mixed Individual Pursuit B.

Modra took up swimming after knee injury and was selected for the 1992 Paralympic Games in Barcelona, where he won bronze in the 100m and 200m backstroke.