SMITH: ‘Sad day for council’

SMITH: “The keyboard warriors who use social media to push opinion and bias, in place of facts and figures, appear to have won over a small minority who wish to make the lives of others harder”. Photo: Tim Carrafa

IT WAS a very sad day at council this week as we were forced to have security guards posted at a council meeting to ensure the safety of community members, council staff and councillors.

The keyboard warriors who use social media to push opinion and bias, in place of facts and figures, appear to have won over a small minority who wish to make the lives of others harder.

They incite hatred and anger with no thought for the people and families involved.

Dishing out lies and making people feel unsafe in their workplace and the home.

But these people do not reflect our community.

Most people I meet do not troll others on Facebook.

Most do not abuse and denigrate others to make themselves feel better.

So I don’t believe this minority reflects the best of us who work live and thrive in Lismore.

But how do we stop it?

How do we find the collective courage to turn the tide of abuse and the worst of human nature back on itself and find a way forward?

We do it one conversation at a time.

It happens when we peacefully and kindly tell and friend or family member that you disagree with their angry or misplaced statement.

When we see others tired of abuse on Facebook we have the choice to do something about it.

The bravest may try to counter the wave, but it is hard going.

Perhaps the smartest of us should just proactively unfriendly, report and leave groups and people who embrace the negativity and narcissism.

You have a choice.

Everyone can choose to ignore or dismiss the problem, but doing nothing will only make it worse.

If we want change we have to do something.

And for the sake of our community, I hope for a day when the security guards won’t be needed.