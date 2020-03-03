Smashing shuttles is all part of the fun

SOCIAL SPORT: Members of the Southern Cross University Badminton Club enjoy social games which attract a wide range of players from beginners to expert with new members always welcome. Photo: Alison Paterson

WHEN you think fitness and fun, badminton may not come to mind but it should.

According to Southern Cross University Badminton Club members, and it must be said, shuttlecock sporting evangelists, Darren McMillan and Ronny Susanto, the game offers immense fitness benefits and an opportunity to have fun and a good laugh.

And it’s incredibly affordable, with an annual fee of $10 and every night you play costs $4 to cover the shuttlecocks.

Last Thursday night the courts at Southern Cross University P Block were alive with people from the university community, as well as locals, all having a great time as the air was thick with laughter as shuttlecocks flit across the nets.

McMillan said everyone was welcome to come along and they will be given tuition and loaner racquets.

“If you have not played before, come in and we bring you onto the court give you hit,” he said.

“Then if you need some tips we will show you how to serve and so on.

“It’s good to have your own gear but if you don’t and you want to give the sport a try, we will loan you what you need.”

Macmillian, who been playing for well over a decade, said the sport is perfect for those looking for a non-competitive sport.

“We only play social badminton here,” he said.

Susanto said the sport is for everyone and past members have included wheelchair players as well as students and staff from countries where badminton champions are as revered as professional footy players are here.

“It can be a fast paced sport and it is really fun,” Susanto said.

“You can play as hard and fast as you want.”

The pair agree that while good players need to possess excellent court speed and agility, with a good bank of endurance to call on as the game progresses, anyone can have a go.

More information via the club’s Facebook page.