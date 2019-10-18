Small gardeners have large hearts

THERE'S no doubt that a small garden can have a massive impact.

Not only with its gorgeous plantings and design can a small garden add beauty to your environment and the street in which you live, but it can also be of huge benefit to your health and well-being.

One outstanding example is the East Lismore garden of Dot and Charlie Cox.

This delightful pair not only have green thumbs, but I suspect if you checked out their feet they would have verdant toes as well.

Their charming weatherboard home is harmoniously surrounded by flowers, shrubs and trees.

I have yet to see anyone walk past and not give their garden an admiring glance.

The dynamic duo are stalwarts of the Lismore Home Garden Education Club and they are also extremely generous with their knowledge and happy to assist novice and experienced gardeners alike.

From their meandering front path lined with a rockery featuring irises, snapdragons and other cottage-garden flowers through to the rear area with prolific raised vegetable garden beds, bush house bursting with a variety of fragrant orchids and a marvellous collection of bromeliads, it's clear this interest gives them an amazing amount of joy.

Their clever use of a small block also inspires just how wonderful green spaces and micro-climates can be created and tended to with pots and plantings and love.