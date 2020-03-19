Small businesses keeping up with shopping demands

HERE TO HELP: Liz Huang and Niall MacLeod who own the SG Asian Supermarket in Magellan St, Lismore, said while they are busy they have good stock levels of ingredients and foods for their customers, many of whom want something delicious and bit different and want to avoid the big Food retailer frenzy.

HERE TO HELP: Liz Huang and Niall MacLeod who own the SG Asian Supermarket in Magellan St, Lismore, said while they are busy they have good stock levels of ingredients and foods for their customers, many of whom want something delicious and bit different and want to avoid the big Food retailer frenzy.

AVOIDING the bigger retailers and supporting local businesses is a win-win as it allows people to buy essential food items and avoid unpleasantness in a more positive environment.

And it helps our small business owners having a tough time after dealing with an economy impacted by flood, bushfires and now COVID-19.

Particularly with police having to respond to incidents including one serious assault on one woman staff member and two elderly shoppers by a man at Coles on Tuesday.

In Lismore, plenty of small businesses are ready with good levels of food and friendly service - and they appreciate our support in these challenging times.

In Magellan St at SG Asian Supermarket, owners Liz Huang and Niall Macleod know a few things about tough times.

The duo who worked at the store made the big decision to buy it after the 2017 flood and were grateful customers came in and supported their decision.

"I can't promise we have full shelves of every single item, but we do have plenty of stock," Ms Huang said.

"We have been busy and trying to keep up with demand, but we have plenty of instant and dried noodles and vermicelli, curry paste, tinned vegetables," she said.

"As well we have lots of tinned food and curry paste, roti bread, fresh tofu, spring rolls, dumplings and herbs and spices to pep up your meals."

Ms Huang said rice is very popular and while they still have some 1kg bags, 5kg and 20kg bags are expected later in the week.

At Goonellabah Quality Meats, owner Tony Mathie said he has no problems with suppliers or customers.

"There's no issues with our suppliers and we have the best, most wonderful customers," he said.

At Clunes Store, owner Karen Dixon said people are coming in and buying bigger amounts of groceries.

"Today we sold out of sourdough bread but we will have more in tomorrow," she said.

"I have had a quite a few people come in as they don't go to the supermarket.

"We carry such a wide range of stuff and are trying every hard to keep our stock up."

Other small business offering personal service include:

Farmer Charlie's - Conway St, Lismore

Lombardos - Ballina Rd, Goonellabah

Tropicana Fruit Shop - Keen St, Lismore

Tell us where you are shopping at the moment, or if you have popular items in stock at your business - news@northernstar.com.au.