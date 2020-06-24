Menu
Caitlin Bassett has ripped into a shock rule change.
Netball

Netball star's scathing response to 'rubbish' rule change

by James McKern & Nic Savage
24th Jun 2020 11:55 AM

AUSTRALIAN Diamonds captain Caitlin Bassett has slammed Super Netball after Tuesday's contentious "Super Zone" announcement.

Less than six weeks out from the 2020 season restarting in August, the league decided to introduce a radical rule change for the country's premier netball competition.

The drastic move was given the thumbs up despite the league conceding Australian netball fans believed "the two-point shot just isn't an option" in March.

The "Super Zone" introduction means two goals will be awarded for successful shots taken from the outer portion of the circle in the final five minutes of each quarter.

The decision was made by Super Netball Limited, the league commission established by Netball Australia, and will only be used in Suncorp Super Netball.

Super Netball CEO Chris Symington explained why the controversial call was made on Tuesday.

Caitlin Bassett after winning the 2019 Constellation Cup match.
"Our statistical analysis of the first three seasons found that almost 90 per cent of goals scored were within three metres of the goal post," Symington said.

"We know that the long shot is statistically more challenging, but the game has always been predicated on the ability for our shooters to score from anywhere in the circle.

"We want to encourage this spectacular element of our game and, when combined with the introduction of rolling substitutions this year, we believe the Super Shot will spark new tactics, further showcase the world-class skills of our athletes and add another level of hype and excitement to our matches."

However, Bassett was less than impressed with the shock rule change, sharing her disgust on social media.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old uploaded an image of the Lingerie Football League to her Instagram account, tagging Netball Australia in the post.

Bassett captioned the image: "The next change to make netball more 'entertaining'??"

Australian Diamonds captain Caitlin Bassett's Instagram post.
Bassett has represented Giants Netball since 2019 after a two-year stint at Sunshine Coast Lightning.

To say the introduction of the change went over poorly would be an understatement.

Former Australian representative and current Melbourne Vixens player Caitlin Thwaites didn't bite her tongue when seeing the news.

"Players not being consulted over the biggest rule change netball has seen is terrible," Thwaites tweeted.

