22°
News

Ballina Shire Council will not back ski jump project

JASMINE BURKE
| 25th May 2017 1:07 PM Updated: 3:35 PM
CONTROVERSIAL: A digital image of the proposed Lake Ainsworth Olympic ski jump facility provided by the NSW Office of Sport.
CONTROVERSIAL: A digital image of the proposed Lake Ainsworth Olympic ski jump facility provided by the NSW Office of Sport. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE 3.30pm: IN A Ballina Shire Council meeting today councillors announced they were not supportive of the DA lodged for a proposed Olympic facility at Lake Ainsworth.

The DA process will continue to be assessed by Ballina Shire council planning staff, and in the next few weeks the public are still able to submit objections or support submissions.

A technical report development will also be assessed by council staff but the final decision sits on the shoulders of the joint regional planning panel, which is the final reviewing body.

Council's technical information about the submissions and how it fits into the environmental protection zone will go to the JRPP in a report from council staff.

Cr Phil Meehan said the council's next step would be to receive a briefing in a few weeks where they will either confirm or update their position stance and ask council staff to support the submission to the JRPP stating the clear objection to the proposed development.

Cr Meehan said the councillors clearly stated in a motion "what is currently required is for Ballina council to join with the Lennox Head and Ballina Shire community and to show up front that we aren't supportive of this proposal".

This Saturday, May 27 will see a protest sporting 500-1000 people marching to Lake Ainsworth to show the government their disapproval of the suggested development.

The protest will start at 2.30pm at Williams Reserve.

 

THURSDAY 1pm: A CONTROVERSIAL proposal for a ski jump at Lennox Head is set to be scrutinised at today's Ballina Shire Council meeting.

Councillor Phil Meehan said will put forward a motion to have the Olympic sports training facility, proposed to be erected at Lake Ainsworth, re-located.

"With the relevant State Minister being the only person who can reject the DA I believe that this issue will be decided by 'people power' and the political damage the Government will sense and have occur if it pushes forward," Cr Meehan said.

Mr Meehan said the "absurd" development proposal in the environmental protection zone could be a decisive factor in the Government coalition winning back the seat of Ballina at the next state election.

The facilities "visual dominance (on the coastal landscape's) scenic quality" and the "significant detrimental impact" will be leading points made by Mr Meehan in today's meeting among communicating that it isn't in the public interest.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina shire council lennox head ski jump northern rivers council

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Our Kids Ball gives boost to retail in CBD

Our Kids Ball gives boost to retail in CBD

Post flood grant money a "blessing” for dress designer and Our Kids sponsor Julia Taranto

LGBQTI* community takes part in marriage equality action

VOTING FOR CHANGE: Maude Boate will be at the the marriage equality action at Lismore City Hall.

Lismore calls for awareness on marriage equality

Woman felt 'dirty, ashamed' over partner's abuse

Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

"I thought I was going to lose my life to this person"

Siege inquest: Police took too long to act after shooting

DAY THAT SHOCKED THE NATION: A panicked hostage runs to tactical response officers after escaping from the Lindt Cafe in Martin Place, Sydney.

The coroner is handing down his findings into the Lindt Cafe siege.

Local Partners

Ballina Shire Council will not back ski jump project

BALLINA Shire councillors announce they are not supportive of the DA lodged for a proposed Olympic facility at Lake Ainsworth.

LGBQTI* community takes part in marriage equality action

VOTING FOR CHANGE: Maude Boate will be at the the marriage equality action at Lismore City Hall.

Lismore calls for awareness on marriage equality

First female superhero film in 12 years

AMAZON: Actress Gal Gadot in a scene from the film Wonder Woman.

Wonder Woman opens next Thursday

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

Pauly puts stereo back into stereotypes

PAULY: Paul Fenech is a comedian of Maltese and Aboriginal descent.

'A bourbon-fuelled bogan subwoofer bonanza of comedy.'

Dreamworld may supersize with 'Disneyland expansion'

OWNERS of icon Gold Coast theme park Dreamworld want to super-size the site with accommodation and entertainment to turn it into Australia’s Disneyland.

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000 calorie diet

Brian Shaw won his 4th World's Strongest Man title. Source: Twitter

World’s strongest man reveals incredible 12,000-calorie diet

ABC2 slammed over football exhibition match coverage

Fans weren't too happy with ABC2's coverage of Wednesday night's game.

ABC2 slammed for coverage of soccer exhibition match

'Bulls--t!' Lisa Wilkinson grilled over Karl's pay packet

Join us for a Great Night as we Proudly present Lisa Wilkinson

“And you believe everything you read?”

Rebel Wilson trial: The secret we never could have known

Rebel Wilson outside court

“Most people wouldn’t know it exists,” she said.

Janet’s back in the ring

Marta Dusseldorp returns in season three of the TV series Janet King.

Season three of ABC's legal drama delves deeper than ever before.

Game of Thrones drops new trailer for season 7

Game of Thrones fans have been given a new trailer for season 7.

Fans are finally getting a full-throttled peak at season seven.

Fully renovated unit in Lennox Village

2/30 Byron Street, Lennox Head 2478

Unit 3 1 Auction

Good things come in small packages and this unit is a fine example. Positioned in an older complex known as 'Byron Court' it is only a few hundred metres to...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

Solid Home On 23.2 Acres In Tightly Held Position

256 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 5 $1,295,000 to...

Nestled at the very end of the tightly held Dingo Lane in the fast appreciating suburb of Myocum is this beautiful homestead. Privacy and nature abound, the 23.2...

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

Its light, its bright, its architecturally amazing - a quintessential family entertainer built for coastal living. Stylish and impressive, this Paul Uhlmann...

Premium Lifestyle Property With Golf Course Views

11/64-70 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $850,000 to...

This large double storey townhouse is in the Byron Links, one of the best resort style complexes in the area. Make the most of all the tranquil resort facilities...

Contemporary home in a boutique community

26/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $820,000 ...

This architecturally designed Community Title family home is situated in the coveted 'Forest Glades' complex. The three level coastal home is surrounded by...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 $2,600,000 ...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Potential + In Central Byron

113 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 1 2 $2,000,000 to...

Here is an exciting opportunity to purchase a large 2000m2 site close to Byron Bays lively town centre. Very hard to find! Currently the property features a...

Ideal Beachside Investment With Guaranteed Return

26/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

Do not miss this opportunity to purchase a luxury beach house directly opposite Belongil Beach and close to all amenities with a guaranteed return. Not only will...

Elevated home in perfect location

21 Mackay Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 Auction

Located in an elevated position popular because of it's proximity to Byron township and Tallows Beach, this stylish home has 2 inside living spaces, 3 outdoor...

How Toowoomba house prices compare in Australia

For sale sign in front of home.

Here's what $700,000 will buy you in Toowoomba, Brisbane and Sydney

One of Maryborough's most historic homes is still for sale

FULL OF HISTORY: Trisha Moulds is owner of the historic Tinana state known as Rosehill. The beautiful home is currently for sale.

It has been the scene of both joy and tragedies over the years.

Rising seas threaten more Coast homes than ever before

AT RISK: New modelling reveals more Coast homes than ever are at risk of rising sea levels.

Is your home at risk?

The face of the Sunshine Coast's overpriced rental crisis

Alyx Wilson had to rent a $385 unit in Currimundi because the market was too competitive for cheaper rental housing. She is now renting a room from friends who own a house in Currimundi, and says its much more affordable.

Young people feel the strain in competitive, expensive rental market

WATCH: Take a tour of a tradie's dream home

5a Bruce Hiskens Court, Norman Gardens, going for $720,000. INSET: Lea Taylor.

Huge block with potential for anything

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!