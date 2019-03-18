NBA star becomes instant legend

Mike Scott takes a slurp in the middle of the first quarter

NBA star Mike Scott instantly sealed his spot in the annals of sporting legend with a cheeky move during the Philadelphia 76ers' mammoth win over Milwaukee on Monday (AEDT).

The Sixers' role player was the toast of Twitter after he took St Patrick's Day celebrations to places it hasn't been before.

The 30-year-old recklessly hurled himself into the crowd while chasing a loose ball early in Milwaukee and it eventually had hilarious consequences.

Scott tipped the ball back into play as he went flying over the front row of courtside seats and into an unfortunate woman sitting in the second row.

Rolling onto another man sitting in the second row, Scott clearly needed a breather after his spectacular cannonball into the crowd and proceeded to grab a plastic cup filled with a brown coloured liquid from the woman's hand and he proceeded to enjoy one long, sweet gulp.

Mike Scott came to Milwaukee for the beer. pic.twitter.com/kfEOcgqn68 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) 17 March 2019

Mixed reports have claimed the drink was a Milwaukee beer, while others report the liquid was a cocktail mixed at the Bucks' home venue.

Either way, the Sixers star certainly enjoyed it.

One man sitting near the courtside action seemed to enjoy it even more.

The video of Scott's commitment to partying on St Patties' spread across the internet and turned him into an instant legend.

Scott eventually posted on Instagram after the game that the woman was drinking straight spirits.

Mike Scott gets to the core of the issue on Instagram.

The chapter has created a new NBA hero that every team can support. Mike Scott, we are not worthy.

HILARIOUS PHOTO DUMPS ON LEBRON

As if LeBron James' nightmare loss to the Knicks wasn't already bad enough. The King has also been photographed in a viral shot that's attracting giggles across the internet.

James scored 33 points but it was not enough to prevent the Lakers sliding to an embarrassing 124-123 defeat to the league-worst New York Knicks.

James was brutally rejected by Mario Hezonja on a drive with two seconds left when the game was on the line.

The Lakers, who are all but out of contention for the playoffs, blew a 122-111 lead late in the fourth quarter as the Knicks ended a run of eight consecutive defeats with an upset win at Madison Square Garden.

It marked another grim milestone in the Lakers' rocky season, which has nosedived dramatically since the turn of the year.

New York Knicks' Mario Hezonja might come to regret this one.

The Knicks are rooted to the bottom of the Eastern Conference with the worst record in the NBA, with Sunday's win seeing them improve to 14 wins against 56 defeats.

The Lakers meanwhile are stuck in 11th spot in the Western Conference with 31 wins and 39 defeats, nine wins fewer than theLos Angeles Clippers, who occupy the last remaining playoff berth.

Dejected Lakers coach Luke Walton, whose job is reportedly in peril, praised the Knicks for digging out an improbable win.

All of that suffering and pain was visible in the photo above, which shows Hezonja appearing to get a laugh out of seeing James in such raw ache.

BOGUT TO MAKE WARRIORS RETURN TUESDAY

Andrew Bogut will make his return to the NBA with the Warriors as early as Tuesday, according to reports.

Bogut was on March 6 unveiled by the Warriors again after completing his NBL season with the Sydney Kings.

While not expected to see any game time until later in the season, Bogut is expected to make a return as early as tomorrow's Warriors game against the Spurs in San Antonio.

Bogut could line up against the Spurs. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)

Bogut is being called up early because of a reported foot injury diagnosis update surrounding star power forward DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins appeared to hurt his right foot in the Warriors' recent game against the Thunder and he is set to be rested for an undefined amount of time after the team decided to send him for MRI scans.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said earlier this month that he didn't anticipate Bogut would join the team on the road for this trip, preferring to leave the Australian in San Francisco while he recovers from jetlag.

WESTBROOK BANNED FOR INCIDENT

Oklahoma City Thunder all-star Russell Westbrook has been slapped with a one-game ban for taking out his frustrations on an opponent in a 110-88 NBA loss to the Golden State Warriors.

The league's disciplinary officials suspended Westbrook after he picked up his 16th technical foul of the season on Sunday (AEST).

Under NBA rules, players are automatically suspended when they hit 16 technicals in a season and if Westbrook collects two more then his coach could also be banned for a game.

He’s outta there.

A frustrated Westbrook received the technical with 3:29 remaining in the one-sided home contest when he was blocked by Klay Thompson.

Westbrook got upset because no foul was called and immediately charged at Thompson, fouling him instead.

Westbrook missed all seven of his three-point attempts and shot a dismal two-for-16 from the floor against Golden State.

He will serve his suspension when the Thunder host the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

The suspension came five days after Westbrook received a $25,000 fine for an altercation with a Utah Jazz fan.

The 2017 NBA MVP later said he had been subjected to racist abuse. The Jazz said the fan involved in the incident had been banned for life from the venue.

The Jazz followed up by banning a second fan for "degrading and offensive" language aimed at Westbrook before a 2018 playoff game in Salt Lake City.

The NBA has called on all 30 teams to send out a memo to their fans, asking to respect the players.

- with AP