Stan Munro, female impersonator and comedian from Kyogle.
Stan Munro, female impersonator and comedian from Kyogle. JESSICA MILLS
Six-hour drag show this weekend

Javier Encalada
by
24th May 2018 6:00 AM

THE first ever Drag-A-Thon Cabaret will be held in Nimbin this weekend.

This six-hour show will be hosted by legends of drag Julie London, Monique St John, Deanna Blake and Dame Stan Munro.

Drag queens and drag kings from all over Australia will compete for the prize of Nimbin's inaugural Best Drag Queen or Drag King.

At the end, only the most sickening of them all will slay for the crown.

The show will include traditional drag queen performances, in a cabaret-style event, so expect a lip sync, a fashion show and hilarious stand up comedy.

