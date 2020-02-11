Sister’s heartbreak as she buries siblings

One of the surviving children from the horrific Oaklands crash has sobbed at the funeral of her three siblings.

Leanna, 10, buried her brothers Antony, 13, and sisters Angelia, 12, and Sienna, 9 at a heartbreaking funeral yesterday.

Her cousin Veronique Sakr, 11, was also killed in the crash and will be buried today.

The 10-year-old was photographed at the funeral, in the western Sydney suburb of Harris Park, with a bandage still on her face.

During the service, the visibly shattered 10-year-old was seen burrowing into her father as she sobbed uncontrollably.

Mum Leila with her daughter Leanna and husband Danny Abdallah. Picture: Bianca De Marchi

Leanna stands beside her dad Danny as he kissing his daughter’s coffin. Picture: Bianca De Marchi

She was one of only three to survive the tragic incident when an alleged drunk driver ran into the group of children as they were walking together to get ice cream in Oatlands.

Samuel William Davidson, 29, was allegedly three times the legal blood alcohol limit when he drove into the seven children.

He's been charged with 20 offences including four counts of manslaughter and is due to next appear in court in April.

Parents Leila and Danny Abdallah regularly wrapped their arms around their distressed daughter as thousands of mourners turned out to say goodbye to the three children.

"Leanna feels miserable," Leila told reporters last week.

"She was crying all last night because she lost three of her siblings. From walking with two siblings, now she's going to be walking alone."

The three hour funeral, held at Our Lady of Lebanon Co-Cathedral, was a celebration of their young lives after they were taken from the world at a "tender age".

Leila and her daughter during the funeral. Picture: Bianca De Marchi

About 2000 people filled the church and lined the courtyard - some holding white roses and wearing pins with photos of the Abdallah siblings - as white hearses arrived.

Drummers from the Kings School, which Antony attended, led the procession into the church, followed by the children's parents.

Bells tolled as pallbearers - wearing navy suits with pink shirts to represent the children's genders - carried the coffins into the church.

A contingent of about 100 students from the Kings School and Tara Anglican School - which Sienna and Angelina attended - were also at the service.

A day after the three Abdallah children were farewelled, their cousin Veronique Sakr will be buried in another emotional funeral.

Veronique Sakr was killed in the crash.

The 11-year-old was the fourth person run down by the alleged drink-driver as she went to get ice cream in Sydney's west.

The funeral for Veronique will be held at the Santa Sabina College chapel in Strathfield on Tuesday.

An 11-year-old boy remains in hospital following the horrific accident. Another child, also injured in the accident, was discharged last week.

Hundreds of people have visited the Oatlands crash site since the tragedy to pay their respects and lay flowers.