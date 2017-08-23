Sister city shares common values

HAVING just spent the past few weeks in Japan visiting our sister city and attending the mayors for peace conference, I have been thinking a lot about tradition and family.

We acknowledge country at council to pay respect to the Bundjalung elders past, particularly those of the past who cared for the land. So it felt very natural in Japan to be participating in Shinto and Buddhist ceremonies acknowledging their ancestors and remembering their contribution. We were actually there during the Bon Festival, which is when family members return to where they were born to remember their relatives. It was a beautiful, lantern filled event.

That strong sense of family was also present in Yamatotakada where we were celebrating 54 years of being sister cities. They take the relationship very seriously and it make you realise that we need to honour this tradition and relationship more. It was the first sister city between our two countries and something worth celebrating.

Our local students head there in exchange in a few weeks and they will be very well cared for. While at the Bon Festival I met a woman who was an exchange student to Lismore 21 years ago and she said it was a wonderful time. She had her young children with her and they know all about Lismore and our relationship.

We have invited Mayor Yoshida here next year for our lantern parade and the 55-year celebrations, so I know our city will turn it on and welcome them here like family returning home. They deserve to be treated like honoured guests, so I encourage everyone to stop them and say hello when they come. They love meeting people from Lismore.

I look forward to growing the sense of family and tradition in my time as mayor. These things are vital to our future prosperity as a city.