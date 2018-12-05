Singing important but you have to talk

SAVE THE DATE: The team behind The SHOPBABY Carols in The Heart get together to launch this year's event at Lismore's Oaks Oval to take place on Sunday December 11 2016.

COME sing and be merry! Singing will do that to you .. .and those around you. We really need to do more of it!

So here is your chance. The Lismore Shopbaby Carols is on again this Sunday at Crozier Field and there will be mirth and merriment aplenty for all to enjoy. It is a wonderful time for us all to gather and remember that the year does end and for that we are grateful.

But it is also a reminder that there are more important things for us to consider than the highs and lows of another year.

The most important thing is that we share those movements and much more with others.

I have spent more time this year speaking with our community about the importance of mental health than ever before and the main message is 'Talk about it'.

So if we want to talk, we also need to embrace listening.

We can not be all things to all people, but a minute of our time might mean everything to one person. So as we are out and about at the carols, or Christmas shopping, or just relaxing on a warm summers day under a tree.

You may be that person who makes a difference this Christmas.

You can also meet wonderful people at Santa's wonderland in Molesworth St.

Make sure you get your self Santa sorted, or just put your feet up. What ever you need, this is your one stop seasonal shop in the CBD of Lismore. You might even see me there!

You will certainly see me at the carols in my red and white striped shirt, as I do every year.

Singing loudly for all to hear, much to their concern ;-) come join me.