Menu
Login
SAVE THE DATE: The team behind The SHOPBABY Carols in The Heart get together to launch this year's event at Lismore's Oaks Oval to take place on Sunday December 11 2016.
SAVE THE DATE: The team behind The SHOPBABY Carols in The Heart get together to launch this year's event at Lismore's Oaks Oval to take place on Sunday December 11 2016. Sophie Moeller
Community

Singing important but you have to talk

by Mayor Isaac Smith
5th Dec 2018 1:41 PM

COME sing and be merry! Singing will do that to you .. .and those around you. We really need to do more of it!

So here is your chance. The Lismore Shopbaby Carols is on again this Sunday at Crozier Field and there will be mirth and merriment aplenty for all to enjoy. It is a wonderful time for us all to gather and remember that the year does end and for that we are grateful.

But it is also a reminder that there are more important things for us to consider than the highs and lows of another year.

The most important thing is that we share those movements and much more with others.

I have spent more time this year speaking with our community about the importance of mental health than ever before and the main message is 'Talk about it'.

So if we want to talk, we also need to embrace listening.

We can not be all things to all people, but a minute of our time might mean everything to one person. So as we are out and about at the carols, or Christmas shopping, or just relaxing on a warm summers day under a tree.

You may be that person who makes a difference this Christmas.

You can also meet wonderful people at Santa's wonderland in Molesworth St.

Make sure you get your self Santa sorted, or just put your feet up. What ever you need, this is your one stop seasonal shop in the CBD of Lismore. You might even see me there!

You will certainly see me at the carols in my red and white striped shirt, as I do every year.

Singing loudly for all to hear, much to their concern ;-) come join me.

Top Stories

    Winning structures unveiled in uni's design competition

    Winning structures unveiled in uni's design competition

    Community The public is invited to walk through the Lismore Quad's new temporary structures, available to explore and enjoy over the summer months.

    Learning how to lose is better than trophy

    Learning how to lose is better than trophy

    Community There is a big difference between praise and encouragement.

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    Scary number of drivers falling asleep while driving

    News Staggering number of NSW drivers have nodded off behind the wheel.

    Quirky tree a token of love to Lismore

    Quirky tree a token of love to Lismore

    Community It may not be the most perfect tree, but it represents Lismore

    Local Partners