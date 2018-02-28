Menu
Sing-in kicks off Women's Festival at The Con

The street facade of the historic building that houses the Northern Rivers Conservatorium in Lismore.
by Sophie Moeller

COME and experience the uplifting, healing power of singing with other women in a two-hour experiential workshop.

Imogen Wolf will facilitate Women in Harmony as part of the launch for this year's Lismore Women's Festival on Saturday, March 3.

Imogen has run community choirs in the Northern Rivers for the past 15 years. Before you know it, you'll be singing simple songs from around the world in beautiful harmony.

Anita Bellman, Northern Rivers Conservatorium of Music director, says the workshop is coming off the huge success of last year's event at the LWF.

"There really is nothing quite like singing in harmony - the transformative effect of connecting through vocal harmony is truly beautiful,” she said.

"The wonderful thing about this workshop is that all women singers are welcome, even if you've never sung before. Be warned - you might get hooked.”

Saturday, March 3

11am-12.30pm or 1.30-3pm

$20 adult /$15 concession

Northern Rivers Conservatorium Concert Room, 152 Keen St

enrol.nrcac.edu.au/ workshops/

Phone 6621 2266

Topics:  lismore women's festival northern rivers conservatorium women in harmony

