Sickening infection from common habit

WARNING: Graphic

A woman has issued a warning after her friend contracted a serious infection requiring surgery after chewing on his nails.

Karen Peat, from the UK, shared sickening images of her friend's swollen and discoloured finger on social media, saying she wanted to send a message about the dangers of the common habit.

"Someone I know who prefers to remain nameless who bites their nails ended up having to get rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary today for emergency surgery because they had bitten their nails down too far and had got an infection in the finger," she wrote on Facebook.

The infection caused the infection to worsen even after being treated. Picture: Karen Peat

A woman shared photos of her friend's badly infected finger. Picture: Karen Peat

The person ended up in hospital for treatment. Picture: Karen Peat

"This person had been to two chemists and spoken to two separate pharmacists over the past few days who had advised to use magnesium sulfate and keep it covered it still got worse."

The man eventually had to take himself to hospital to receive treatment for the worsening infection, as over the counter treatments failed to work.

After going to hospital he was told the infection had been "travelling up (his) arm" requiring him to have emergency surgery.

"So please please stop biting your nails," Ms Peat added in her post.

The sick images have since gone viral, being shared more than 19,000 times, and attracting more than 25,000 comments.

Many commenters said they also had a problem biting their nails and were sickened by the extent of the infection.

"I bite or grind my nails every day. I do it unconsciously but I do it most of the time whenever I feel nervous and anxious," one person shared in a comment on the post.

"This post gives me a safe haven, knowing that I am not alone," another said. "(It's) definitely a struggle to try to get Instagram worthy nails for special occasions like, I don't know, future proposal LOL!"

"I still bite my nails even though I have braces," another shared.