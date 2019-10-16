Sickening high-five after toilet rape

SICKENING footage shows two Italian students high-five and hug each other after raping a helpless drunk woman in a London nightclub.

Lorenzo Costanzo, 26, and Ferdinando Orlando, 25, were found guilty of rape on Tuesday.

The men had met the victim for six minutes on the dancefloor before committing the attack, The Sun reports.

The woman, 25, was passed between the two men, who each took turns kissing her, and then dragged to a maintenance room and raped twice by each, leaving her needing surgery.

The pair filmed the 16-minute attack and rearranged her dress before abandoning the "10 out of 10 drunk" victim alone in the toilets at the Toy Room Club in Soho and running off.

CCTV footage shows the students celebrating after their vile attack at a nightclub in central London. Picture: Met Police

The pair high-fived and hugged after raping a drunk woman in a nightclub. Picture: Met Police

They were later caught on CCTV celebrating in London's West End.

Prosecutor Allison Hunter QC said: "They can be seen hugging, high-fiving each other … laughing."

HIGH-FIVES AND LAUGHTER

Masters business management student Costanzo collapsed in Isleworth Crown Court and struck his head after hearing the guilty verdicts and was rushed to hospital.

They will both be sentenced at a later date.

International law student Orlando and Costanzo admitted watching their attack back on a mobile phone while making lewd gestures and re-enacting what they had done to the woman.

Inside the maintenance room where the rape took place. Picture: Met Police

It can now be revealed for the first time 230ml of blood was drained from a wound between the victim's legs after the rape.

A doctor reported he had never before seen such an "unusually severe injury".

The students claimed the woman consented to sex, but prosecutor Allison Hunter said she was too drunk to agree to what took place on February 25 2017.

She had been drinking since 11am to celebrate a friend's birthday and told police she was a "10 out of 10" on a scale of drunkenness after the attack.

Ferdinando Orlando was found guilty of rape after the trial previously collapsed twice. Picture: Met Police

"I remember being very drunk and falling over a lot and then I was in the toilets of the club in so much pain, not wanting to get out, and then I remember being on the street, sitting on the sidewalk," the woman said.

"I was very swollen, I could barely walk and there was a lot of bruising. I was very scared."

Doctors also noted three bruises between her legs, bruising to her bum, shoulder and leg, plus a mystery love bite to her neck she had no recollection of.

Orlando claimed they flirted with each other and exchanged compliments, but the woman told the court she had no memory of their conversation.

The rapists lured their intoxicated 25-year-old victim to the toilets at the Toy Room nightclub under the London Palladium. Picture: Google Street View

She agreed the CCTV showed them "kissing passionately" but denied groping him between the legs.

Christina Smith of the CPS said: "These two rapists have at every turn denied responsibility for their sickening actions.

"They took advantage of a vulnerable woman, who had clearly lost the capacity to consent to sexual activity."

If you or someone you know is affected by domestic violence or sexual assault, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission