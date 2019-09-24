Sick scams after woman’s death

Keeley Bunker was found dead on Thursday after failing to return home from a concert. Picture: Facebook/Keely Bunker

The heartbroken friends and family of UK woman Keeley Bunker paid tribute to their "wonderful sister, daughter and best friend" as police warned of fake GoFundMe pages being set up in her name.

Bunker, 20, was found dead in a stream last week after failing to return home from a rap concert in Birmingham.

She was last seen at 4am on Thursday, but her body was discovered by police hours later in bushland near Tamworth, about 27 kilometres out of the city.

On Facebook, her devastated best friend of 16 years, Gabriel Summerfield, wrote he was still in disbelief.

"I can't believe I'm writing this. My best friend of 16 years has been taken away," he said.

"I just can't believe that you're not here and I didn't get to say goodbye. You had so much more to give. You were beautiful, smart and an amazing friend."

Mr Summerfield described Ms Bunker as a ‘beautiful’, ‘smart’ and ‘amazing’ friend. Picture: Facebook/Gabriel Summerfield

Mr Summerfield said Ms Bunker, who was a barmaid, had a heart of pure gold and he was sorry he couldn't protect her.

"I'm so sorry that I couldn't protect you, I'm just so, so sorry. You were my only best friend," he wrote.

"Only the other day I was telling you how much you meant to me, and I just can't believe this has happened. No words could describe just how amazing you are. You will live with me forever."

The tribute came as teenager Wesley Streete, 19, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre charged with murder. He was remanded in custody to appear at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.

POLICE WARN OF FAKE FUNDRAISERS

The Bunker family set up a GoFundMe page on Sunday to help cover the cost of Keeley's funeral, but just 24 hours later police warned donors to be vigilant.

"The force is aware that fake GoFundMe pages have been set up," a statement said.

One fake page purporting to be the "Official Keeley Bunker funeral fund" used the same smiling picture of Ms Bunker used by her family and thanked everyone for their support "in this very difficult time".

More than 9000 pounds has been raised for Ms Bunker’s family. Picture: GoFundMe

"Oh no, I've just shared this. I will delete," one loved one said on Facebook.

"Wow … how could someone stoop so low!" another wrote.

Police said a post-mortem had been carried out to determine how Ms Bunker died, but further tests were required. In the meantime, her family asked for privacy.

"Anyone that knows her, knows her to be the one of the most vibrant, caring and beautiful souls this earth has ever seen," they said.

"Keeley Bunks we love you so much x."