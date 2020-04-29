Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lismore and Nimbin Showgrounds will each receive $445,000 as part of Lismore City Council's $1.3 million grant from the Federal Government's Bushfire Recovery program.
Lismore and Nimbin Showgrounds will each receive $445,000 as part of Lismore City Council's $1.3 million grant from the Federal Government's Bushfire Recovery program.
News

REVEALED: Vital assets to get huge bushfire funding gift

Aisling Brennan
29th Apr 2020 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Lismore and Nimbin Showgrounds were vital assets to both communities during the recent bushfire disaster.

And now, the Lismore City Council is providing each showground with $445,000 to assist with necessary refurbishments and upgrades.

While the exact details on the projects is still being finalised, funding, which is part of the council's $1.3 million federal bushfire recovery program grant, will go a long way to ensuring both showgrounds can continue to provide a valuable resource to the region.

"There's so much repairs needed on the showgrounds, they were all established around the same time and they're all wearing out around the same time," Lismore Showground president John Gibson said.

"Showgrounds need a lot of help, not only during this situation but showgrounds really need to be looked after all across Australia."

Nimbin Showground president Phil Williams said the money would be used to ensure better facilities were available for people in times of crisis.

"If you didn't have a showground you wouldn't have a big open space where people can come to use in an emergency," Mr Williams said.

"We've got a number of open buildings we wish to enclose - that will make a better facility to have that closed in area."

Lismore deputy mayor Darlene Cook said both showgrounds had been an important refuge for many people during the bushfires.

"Within a matter of days, they had a complete evacuation centre running, they had power for tents, they had services running and had meals provided," Cr Cook said.

"The amount of work these societies and volunteers did is absolutely unprecedented."

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the bushfire recovery program would also allow the council to fund important projects like funding a turning circle for emergency services in Nimbin and improving Nimbin water supply.

"The $1.3 million is to fast track an economic stimulus project to go above and beyond repairing things," Mr Hogan said.

kevin hogan lismore city council lismore showgrounds nimbin showgrounds north coast national show northern rivers bushfire relief northern rivers councils
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      May 11 is restriction D-Day

      May 11 is restriction D-Day
      • 29th Apr 2020 3:56 PM
      'There will be more deaths'

      'There will be more deaths'
      • 29th Apr 2020 3:47 PM

      Top Stories

        Four sirens to sound for four police killed

        premium_icon Four sirens to sound for four police killed

        News THEY died at 5.40pm on April 22 and today at the same time, emergency services will sound the sirens.

        CSIRO offers to discuss controversial CSG report

        premium_icon CSIRO offers to discuss controversial CSG report

        News "We normally talk directly to communities and make talks specific"

        ‘Road needs to be fixed before more fatalities occur’

        premium_icon ‘Road needs to be fixed before more fatalities occur’

        News Lismore MP “deeply distressed” after another fatality in the area

        CSIRO report on fracking ‘does not pass the pub test’

        premium_icon CSIRO report on fracking ‘does not pass the pub test’

        News “WHEN contentious issues are researched by industry-funded teams, the work favours...