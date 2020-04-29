REVEALED: Vital assets to get huge bushfire funding gift

Lismore and Nimbin Showgrounds will each receive $445,000 as part of Lismore City Council's $1.3 million grant from the Federal Government's Bushfire Recovery program.

Lismore and Nimbin Showgrounds will each receive $445,000 as part of Lismore City Council's $1.3 million grant from the Federal Government's Bushfire Recovery program.

THE Lismore and Nimbin Showgrounds were vital assets to both communities during the recent bushfire disaster.

And now, the Lismore City Council is providing each showground with $445,000 to assist with necessary refurbishments and upgrades.

While the exact details on the projects is still being finalised, funding, which is part of the council's $1.3 million federal bushfire recovery program grant, will go a long way to ensuring both showgrounds can continue to provide a valuable resource to the region.

"There's so much repairs needed on the showgrounds, they were all established around the same time and they're all wearing out around the same time," Lismore Showground president John Gibson said.

"Showgrounds need a lot of help, not only during this situation but showgrounds really need to be looked after all across Australia."

Nimbin Showground president Phil Williams said the money would be used to ensure better facilities were available for people in times of crisis.

"If you didn't have a showground you wouldn't have a big open space where people can come to use in an emergency," Mr Williams said.

"We've got a number of open buildings we wish to enclose - that will make a better facility to have that closed in area."

Lismore deputy mayor Darlene Cook said both showgrounds had been an important refuge for many people during the bushfires.

"Within a matter of days, they had a complete evacuation centre running, they had power for tents, they had services running and had meals provided," Cr Cook said.

"The amount of work these societies and volunteers did is absolutely unprecedented."

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the bushfire recovery program would also allow the council to fund important projects like funding a turning circle for emergency services in Nimbin and improving Nimbin water supply.

"The $1.3 million is to fast track an economic stimulus project to go above and beyond repairing things," Mr Hogan said.