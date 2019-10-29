Show proved to be a drawcard

GROWTH: The woodchop event at the Lismore Show. This was also the first year the show hosted the state championships.

I WANT to thank everyone who came to Lismore for the North Coast National last weekend.

The show seemed to be buzzing this year and crowds were good which is wonderful for all the exhibitors and organisers who put so much into the making it a wonderful event.

As one of Lismore's big annual events it was great to see so many visitors in town.

This event is the largest agricultural show outside of Sydney, so it is great to see this continuing.

Council supports this major event each year as a major sponsor, but we also make sure we have a stall and provide other support to see it succeed.

As a council we recognise the value of local events and the way they bring people together.

Regional cities are a special blend of city and country that is perfectly represented by the Lismore Show.

Speaking of regional cities, as you read this I will be talking about our wonderful city at the international cities, towns and communities conference.

My presentation is about changing the narrative in Regional Australia and it is based on our experiences as a modern regional city in an era of global urban sprawl and modern media.

Anyone living in our big capital cities would be forgiven for thinking that the only thing that happens in regional Australia is flood, fire and drought.

That is what the media presents to them on a daily basis.

What crisis is befalling country people today?

But we are so much more and while we all acknowledge the disasters we face, we should not be defined by them.

Regional cities like Lismore are amenity migration hotspots, where new emerging workforce's can and will find a better balanced lives.

Now that's a message we need to spread.

Lismore is an opportunity, who wants to take advantage and spread the word?