Should Lismore City Council take a pay cut?

LISMORE City councillors will be considering a possible pay cut next month in a move of solidarity with those in community struggling financially because of COVID-19.

Councillor Gianpiero Battista proposed at Tuesday’s meeting for the council to vote on taking a 10 per cent pay cut, which he said would roughly equal $18,000 in total savings.

But mayor Isaac Smith did not allow the motion to be discussed on Tuesday as he didn’t seem it urgent enough to deal with in April meeting, and told Cr Battista to put together a proposal for the May meeting.

Cr Battista said he believed councillors should take the pay cut, and suggested even directors, the general manager and other staff should consider to do the same.

He said he was inspired by the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinder Adern’s announcement her government would be taking a 20 per cent salary cut.

While Cr Battista said he hadn’t figured out how long the pay cut would be for, he suggested staff should consider it to show the community its council supports the pressure it’s feeling.

“We would put that money back into the general funds,” he said.

“I’m asking that to be reciprocated by the directors and general manager who are on a higher salary then us and then promote the initiative to every staff member.

“We’ve got $25 million in salary and wages, if everyone chips in 10 per cent that’s $2.5 million.

“We can put that back into the general fund and help the community.”

Everyone would be chipping in and 10 per cent is a fair amount and something anyone can do without worrying too much about their budget.”

Cr Battista said he hoped his colleagues would support the push at the May meeting.

“Things seem to be tough, we need to give an example,” he said.

“I was hoping that would bring the community together again and make council popular again.

“It is a good organisation and they’re trying their best.”