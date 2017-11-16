Shop locally is Christmas message

LOCALLY: Kevin Hogan supports the local businesses in the lead up to Christmas at Premier Art.

CHRISTMAS is fast approaching and I would like to encourage everyone to shop local to support business in our community.

There are about 1300 small businesses in our region employing tens of thousands of local people. Buying local this Christmas will support them and strengthen our local economy.

EVERY year I present book awards to students from each of our schools who have excelled in a particular area.

Congratulations to Petar Thomas from Goonellabah Public School who was nominated by his school for "being an avid reader”.

Well done also to all the students who won awards at the end-of-year assembly and the band for the musical numbers.

I ATTENDED the official opening of The Deaf Society's new premises at 22 Conway St this week.

The Deaf Society does a wonderful job helping the 150 people with hearing issues in our community.

The new premises are great and will benefit those who use the services, which include interpreters, employment support, and early intervention for young families.