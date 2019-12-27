Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Boxer Amir Khan said he was
Boxer Amir Khan said he was "shocked" after a simple Christmas photo of him and his family sparked outrage on social media.
Lifestyle

'Shocked' star reacts to Christmas photo fury

by Marc Mayo,The Sun
27th Dec 2019 7:26 AM

Boxer Amir Khan has confessed to being "shocked" by the abuse aimed at him by trolls over an Instagram post wishing people a Merry Christmas.

The family snap has drawn the ire of some followers as it depicts the avowed Muslim celebrating what is largely seen as a Christian holiday.

Former world boxing champion Khan and his fiancee Faryal Makhdoom, 28, were joined by daughters Lamaisah, five, and Alanya, one, in the cute photo, The Sun reports.

Wearing matching pyjamas, each family member donned a shirt with antlers and a red nose stitched on the front - Khan's reading "Daddy Deer".

But sick trolls targeted the Brit, 33, and his family and claimed they should not be enjoying Christmas.

One comment on the original Instagram post decried Khan as a "bloody disgrace to our religion".

Such responses prompted Khan to tweet on Thursday: "So shocked by all the hate I'm getting on my Twitter & Instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits.

"Just want to tell those people 'I don't give a f**k'."

amir khan boxing christmas photo social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rain brings a ‘sigh of relief’

        premium_icon Rain brings a ‘sigh of relief’

        News RAIN is the best Christmas gift for our wonderful firefighters.

        PHOTOS: Out & about in Evans Head

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Out & about in Evans Head

        News DID our photographer catch you enjoying a day at the beach?

        Man facing attempted murder charges arrested again

        Man facing attempted murder charges arrested again

        News The court heard he was an hour away from his home 40 minutes after his curfew.

        Award for man who saved Lismore from crazy ant invasion

        premium_icon Award for man who saved Lismore from crazy ant invasion

        News Almost two years after saving Lismore from an unseen enemy this keen eyed local has...