SHOCK: Man charged after allegedly pointing gun at 4yo

31st Jul 2017 4:04 PM

SYDNEY detectives allege a man, charged over an illegal firearms cache, pointed a 45 calibre pistol at his four-year-old daughter and pulled the trigger before allowing the child to play with the high-powered weapon.

Officers from Strike Force Bowser, a NSW Terrorism Investigation Squad case relating to illegal firearms, today charged the 32-year-old Revesby man with six offences including four counts of illegal firearm possession; allow unauthorised person possess firearm and production/possession of child abuse material (firearm) pursuant to Section 91H of the NSW Crimes Act.

Police have seized a 25 calibre Walther TP-model pistol, two Colt 1911 45 calibre automatic pistols and a Bentley-brand 12-gauge shotgun from addresses at Revesby and Granville as part of their inquiries.

During the investigation, police also accessed mobile phone video footage which allegedly shows the man, sky-larking with one of the Colt .45 handguns, pointing it at his four-year-old daughter and pulling the trigger.

The weapon did not discharge.

The images also show the man allegedly pointing the shotgun at the phone camera.

Detectives allege further footage shows the child playing with the automatic pistol and pulling the trigger, without effect.

 

Senior Police have condemned the alleged behaviour.

"Allowing a child to play with a firearm of any kind is reprehensible and is a serious criminal offence," Assistant Commissioner, Mark Murdoch, said.

The investigation is not terror-related.

Detectives say that due to the serious nature of the charges laid against the 32-year-old Revesby man, he has been ordered to face Burwood Local Court tomorrow via audio-visual link.

He will also appear before the same court on Wednesday August 16 on the same charges.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  gun nsw police police

