She won't be dancing in the streets as she'll be in court

A WOMAN who refused to turn her music down has been charged by police.

Police will allege that at 10:20pm last night there were called to McDermott Avenue, Goonellabah in relation to a noise complaint.

A 21-year-old Goonellabah woman was asked to turn the music down; she responded by refusing and used a torrent of abusive language directed at police.

The woman was asked several times to stop using offensive language and refused to do so.

Police placed her under arrest and she was taken to Lismore Police Station where she was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for 'Behave in offensive manner in/near public place'.

She will appear in Lismore Local Court in October