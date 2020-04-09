She will put a spell on you

MAGICAL: Sabrina, a two-year-old female cat, is very friendly, and likes to lean in on you to get that extra pat. Photo: Lismore City Council

BE lost to this sweet girl’s magic.

Sabrina, a two-year-old female cat, is certainly bewitching.

She was found by a homeowner in Goonellabah under the house and taken to a local vet, who passed her on to Lismore City Council rangers.

Sabrina is very friendly, and likes to lean in on you to get that extra pat.

She is easy to pick up and handle, and is domesticated.

Unfortunately, she couldn’t be reunited with her previous family because she was not microchipped.

The adoption fee is $224, which includes microchipping, desexing, veterinary check, vaccinations and lifetime registration.

Please call Lismore City Council on 1300 878 387 to make an appointment to meet her.

#Lismore City Council Rehoming Organisation Number: R251000162.