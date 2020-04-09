Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MAGICAL: Sabrina, a two-year-old female cat, is very friendly, and likes to lean in on you to get that extra pat. Photo: Lismore City Council
MAGICAL: Sabrina, a two-year-old female cat, is very friendly, and likes to lean in on you to get that extra pat. Photo: Lismore City Council
News

She will put a spell on you

Jackie Munro
9th Apr 2020 12:00 AM

BE lost to this sweet girl’s magic.

Sabrina, a two-year-old female cat, is certainly bewitching.

She was found by a homeowner in Goonellabah under the house and taken to a local vet, who passed her on to Lismore City Council rangers.

Sabrina is very friendly, and likes to lean in on you to get that extra pat.

She is easy to pick up and handle, and is domesticated.

Unfortunately, she couldn’t be reunited with her previous family because she was not microchipped.

The adoption fee is $224, which includes microchipping, desexing, veterinary check, vaccinations and lifetime registration.

Please call Lismore City Council on 1300 878 387 to make an appointment to meet her.

#Lismore City Council Rehoming Organisation Number: R251000162.

in the doghouse lismore city council lismore city council rangers northern rivers pets

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Greater freedom as early as May to revive small business

        premium_icon Greater freedom as early as May to revive small business

        News A gradual winding back of restrictions in NSW could start as soon as next month with the Berejiklian government eyeing a way forward which helps the state’s economy...

        Coping with COVID-19

        Coping with COVID-19

        News VERANDA TALK: Dr Airdre Grant discusses the importance of learning how to cope amid...

        NSW's first case of pasture dieback found in our region

        premium_icon NSW's first case of pasture dieback found in our region

        News THE illness kills sown and native summer-growing grasses, and livestock avoids...

        It’s a clear Easter message from Lismore's mayor

        premium_icon It’s a clear Easter message from Lismore's mayor

        News “People should stay home and not visit our community"