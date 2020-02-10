Shaving her head will help Netty deal with grieving

Jeanette 'Netty' Foy-Wilson with friends dog Molly will shave her head for World's Greatest Shave this month.

JEANETTE Foy-Wiilson is dealing with the recent loss of a dear friend.

Giving her comfort is Molly, the affable pup who belonged to Gail and now in the care of Jeanette.

For ten years her friend fought a leukaemia diagnosis.

In remission, eight months ago she was then diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Jeanette was her friend's main support person.

"She was in so much pain," Jeanette said.

Gail died in January this year.

An assistant in nursing for 20 years, a comedian, and now marriage celebrant Jeannette, or Netty as her friends call her, is grieving for her friend

"I've had a lot to do with death and dying," Jeanette said.

Her husband died of leukaemia when he was 27 years old. His young wife, Jeanette was 23.

The couple had a daughter who was seven at the time.

That was 41 years ago.

Now she is dealing with the sorrow of losing a good friend and because there won't be a funeral, all Jeanette has is Molly to remind her of her friend.

That's why she has decided to shave her head to raise $5,000 for World's Greatest Shave and the Leukaemia Foundation.

"My head is going to look like a bowling ball," she said.

Kevin Hogan MP and Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland are set to shave Jeanette's head on March 14 at the Commercial Hotel in Kyogle at 2.30pm

"I don't know how to prepare for the shave," Jeanette said.

"I'll be playing Gail's favourite music and I expect to be emotional."

