'Shark' needs help

BULLSHARK needs your help. We featured Bullshark two weeks ago in this column and we now desperately need your help to house this delightful little fellow.

Despite the tough name, Bullshark is a total softie, and after eight weeks in Lismore Pound he began to show significant signs of stress, even injuring himself jumping up on the fence of his kennel.

"Long periods of time in Lismore Pound are not good for animals - no matter how much exercise and affection we show them, it's not a home environment and they don't have a sense of belonging,” Ranger Jody Hinds said.

"Dogs need to be part of a pack and they can feel it when that is missing.”

Council Rangers asked the Animal Rights & Rescue Group to take Bullshark as the facility provides foster carers who can temporarily give him a home environment before a permanent new owner is found.

"All the rescue groups who work with us are amazing,” Jody said. "We all work together to save these animals and create a network to ensure none of them fall through the cracks.”

Bullshark is a male Staffy, about 18 months to two years old, who is one of the most gentle dogs the rangers have ever had come through the pound.

Please, please, please help us find Bullshark a home. Adoption costs $185.50 and he comes fully vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped, wormed and desexed. If you'd like to meet him, phone the Animal Rights & Rescue Group on 6622 1881.