Sharing is caring even if not always easy

THIS week, the mother of one of my colleagues passed away.

A few minutes after his arrival in the office the majority of the staff here at the Northern Star went and put their arms around him.

There were tears.

I was truly touched.

I wondered if they would do the same for me and knew they wouldn't.

Due to various past lives, I am not very good at sharing my personal stuff and realise I take a long time to get to know.

On Monday night, I went to the Let's Talk evening at Trinity Sports Centre and the message was all about community and sharing one's pain and how support prevents isolation and builds resilience.

I grew up in the city and have moved a lot.

The openness and connectedness of the people I have come to report on here in Lismore is like nothing I have ever experienced.

Of course this city has its problems, but there is an openness and connectedness here. Meike Bell, who is behind much of what happens at The Winsome Soup Kitchen, also spoke briefly at Let's Talk.

She told of all the services The Kitchen provides for the homeless of the region, including 80 meals a day, and how it "enriched” and "energised” her own life.

The message of Let's Talk was "it is not all about me” and I left wanting to open up and give back myself, hence this week's column.