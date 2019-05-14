Menu
Login
GP Sharif Fattah is taken into the Downing Centre by SERCO guards. Picture: John Grainger
GP Sharif Fattah is taken into the Downing Centre by SERCO guards. Picture: John Grainger
Crime

GP sexually assaulted female patients

by Sarah McPhee, AAP
14th May 2019 3:31 PM

A Sydney-based doctor has been found guilty of 16 sex offences.

Sharif Fattah, 62, had denied 30 charges of sexual or indecent assault allegedly committed during female patients' consultations in the six months from September 2016.

But a NSW District Court jury on Tuesday found him guilty of 16 of the 30 charges. He was found not guilty of 11 offences.

Juror deliberations continue on the outstanding three charges.

The 62-year-old was accused of performing medically unnecessary examinations on the women for his own sexual gratification but argued at trial each had a "proper medical purpose".

crime editors picks sexual assault

Top Stories

    Kate calls for more space in the attic

    Kate calls for more space in the attic

    Community Kate Stroud seeks funds so Lismore's coolest music venue can realise its true potential

    Thor’s haven Australia’s most expensive town

    Thor’s haven Australia’s most expensive town

    Property Home of Australia’s most expensive median house price

    Our learning evolution

    Our learning evolution

    Community Buildings reflect Bundjalung assimilation

    No FOMO with this Instagram sensation

    No FOMO with this Instagram sensation

    Community "The most liked picture on Instagram is - wait for it - an egg”