Shannon Noll shows off his Southern Sky

Javier Encalada
| 20th May 2017 2:59 PM
WHAT ABOUT HIM: Australian singer Shannon Noll is coming to Casino.
WHAT ABOUT HIM: Australian singer Shannon Noll is coming to Casino.

AUSSIE singer Shannon Noll has released the official video for his latest single, Southern Sky, which was filmed recently in Pokolbin and Nobbys Beach (NSW) by producer Renny Wijeyamohan of Open Door Films.

Noll said the track is very close to his heart.

"I'm really excited to release Southern Sky," he said.

"From the moment I came up with the title, I knew it was going to be a special song.

"I'm so proud of it and I hope everyone likes it as much as I do, because it's a song about all of the things that make this country great, from its landmarks to the people who live in it!"

Southern Sky is available to download or stream and also exclusively to purchase as a CD single on Shannon's upcoming Southern Sky National Tour.

Shannon Noll said the music video features stunning scenery from the two regional NSW areas.

"We had a beautiful few days in the Hunter Valley and Newcastle filming the Southern Sky video," he explained.

"As an Aussie who grew up in the bush, I love being able to show the beauty of our country in my music clips.

"We travelled from cliffs to the coast, with each scene giving just a taste of the amazing Australian landscapes out there beyond the cities."

Southern Sky is the second single from Shannon's fifth studio album, to be released later this year.

Shannon Noll released his debut album That's What I'm Talking About in 2004 and has since sold more than 600,000 albums and received five ARIA #1 chart awards for his albums That's What I'm Talking About and Shine, along with the singles What About Me, Learn To Fly and Shine.

Shannon is back out on the road for a run of Southern Sky tour dates, which began in Sydney recently.

The Southern Sky tour traverses the entire country, taking in Cairns in the north, Hobart in the south and Perth in the west, along with more than 30 dates across all Australian states. For full dates click below.

  • At the Casino RSM Club on Saturday, July 29 from 8pm. For details visit casinorsm.com.au.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  casino rsm club northern rivers entertainment shannon noll whatson

