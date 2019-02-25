Menu
Login
GWS ruckman Shane Mumford has been offered a one-match ban for striking Swan George Hewett. Picture: Getty Images
GWS ruckman Shane Mumford has been offered a one-match ban for striking Swan George Hewett. Picture: Getty Images
AFL

Lids ‘confused’ by Mumford ban

by Michael Randall
25th Feb 2019 5:56 PM

GWS ruckman Shane Mumford's long-awaited return to football is set to be further delayed after he was charged with striking and offered a ban by the AFL's match review officer.

Mumford, on Friday, clashed with the Sydney's George Hewett during the third quarter of a practice match, lashing out at the Swan's head with what appeared to be an open hand, after appearing frustrated by the run-with midfielder's treatment.

Match review officer Michael Christian assessed the incident as intentional conduct with low impact to the head and yesterday offered Mumford a one-match ban.

Deledio tweeted shortly after the ban was announced: "So (we) can all expect suspensions if push with an open hand?? #confused"

Mumford was already set for a delayed start to the season after an old video emerged of the towering big man snorting a white powder.

The match, at Blacktown International Sports Park, was won 76-52 by the Swans.

Gold Coast youngster Jack Bowes was also charged after the Suns' Saturday practice match with Brisbane.

Bowes can accept a $1500 sanction with an early plea of guilt to striking Lion Alex Witherden in the Metricon Stadium clash.

More Stories

afl george hewett gws giants shane mumford sydney swans
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Where there's smoke there's a Junkyard BBQ

    Where there's smoke there's a Junkyard BBQ

    Community AS IN the backyards of Southern America "there is not one piece of new steel” in his special oven.

    How do we make the world worth it for the kids?

    How do we make the world worth it for the kids?

    Community Has the next generation has lost control over its destiny?

    'You saved our sacred country for us': protest celebrated

    'You saved our sacred country for us': protest celebrated

    Community How Terania Protest went on to define our region

    Door closes, another opens for ScoMo

    Door closes, another opens for ScoMo

    Community 'Scott Morrison, if he is nothing else, is a dedicated marketeer'