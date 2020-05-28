Sex assault accused must not contact bikies, court hears

A TRIAL date has been set for a 40-year-old man accused of two counts of sexual assault.

Gregory James Agnew appeared before magistrate Jeff Linden at Lismore Local Court in a committal hearing on Wednesday, where several other charges against him were withdrawn.

On Wednesday, the court certified charges against Mr Agnew of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

He will appear before Lismore District Court for an arraignment on June 29.

Two related charges have been placed on section 166 certificates, including charges of stalking or intimidating intending to cause fear physical or personal harm and supplying a prohibited drug.

The 40-year-old was arrested in May last year after a five-month police investigation into several alleged drug and sexual assault incidents within the Richmond Police District.

On Wednesday, a number of charges against Mr Agnew were withdrawn, including two counts of supplying a prohibited drug, one count of affray, entering a prescribed premises of any person without a lawful excuse, acting or intending to pervert the course of justice, acting with intent to influence witness, and knowingly direct activities of a criminal group.

Mr Agnew is yet to enter any formal pleas and remains on bail in Queensland, with the condition he does not enter NSW unless for court proceedings and must not go near or contact any alleged victim or witness.

He is also not allowed as part of bail conditions to associate or be in contact with any member of an outlaw motorcycle gang.