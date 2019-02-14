Menu
Login
A storm warning is active for parts of the Sunshine Coast.
A storm warning is active for parts of the Sunshine Coast. Contributed
Breaking

SEVERE STORM WARNING: Large hail, flash flooding

12th Feb 2019 6:00 PM

SEVERE thunderstorms producing large hailstones, damaging winds and flash flooding are tracking towards the Sunshine Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology activated a severe storm warning at 4.30pm after thunderstorms were detected west of Kilcoy and Mount Beerwah.

They are moving towards the east to northeast.

FORMER NRL STAR, COAST PROPERTY HIGH-FLYER'S DRINK DRIVING DISGRACE

$1 FOR 28 DAYS: ULTIMATE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION DEAL

 

John Farmer

They are forecast to affect Mount Kilcoy and the area north of Woodford by 5.05 pm and the area southwest of Caloundra, Beerwah and Crohamhurst by 5.35 pm.

Damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones are likely, the bureau warns.

The next warning is due to be issued by 5.45pm.

beerwah caloundra severe thunderstorm warning sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    High profile artist gets creative for Manus asylum seekers

    High profile artist gets creative for Manus asylum seekers

    Community 'I wanted to shed light on the brutality of the refugee policy and advocate for a humanitarian approach to managing those seeking our protection'

    Judge Dredd turns out to be a pussycat

    Judge Dredd turns out to be a pussycat

    Community Reality of commissioner's verdict saw bank shares leap

    Rare honour bestowed on former mayor

    Rare honour bestowed on former mayor

    Community FORMER mayor recognised for contributions

    Visitors are on the way to Lismore for our sports and arts

    Visitors are on the way to Lismore for our sports and arts

    Community When people come for events they spend, supporting jobs in our CBD