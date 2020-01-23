Severe heatwave makes for a restless night’s sleep

Low to severe intensity heatwave conditions are forecast to extend from Cairns in QLD through to the south coast of NSW.

ALL everyone is talking about on the Northern Rivers this week is the heat.

The sun is unforgiving, but as soon as the clouds roll over the thick humidity sets in.

The days are scorching and the nights are too warm thanks to severe heatwave conditions extending from Cairns in QLD through to the south coast of NSW.

Nightime temperatures didn’t drop below 23.3C in Lismore last night, but it felt closer to 30C through the night, and early morning, with apparent temperatures.

This was after a hot day where mercury reached 35.2C in Lismore (but it felt more like 40C, according to BoM’s apparent temperature recordings).

It was up there, but the night’s weather wasn’t record breaking, with BoM’s highest recorded minimum temperature for the town at 26.5C (January 1994).

The warmth will persist into next week with a low-intensity heatwave forecast over parts of the region until Tuesday, where temperatures will not drop below 30C for the rest of the week.

There is also the chance of a thunderstorm in the region each day until Sunday, and a high chance of rainfall on Saturday across the district, with up to 15mm forecast in some locations.

The change in weather from the rainy weekend is due to a weak ridge of high pressure across northeastern New South Wales, but this will decay today as a cold front and low pressure trough approach from the west, BoM said.

“Hot and windy conditions are forecast to precede this front in most districts, before a weak cool change extends through southern and central areas later today.

“The trough is expected to stall in the northeast during Friday, where it will linger through the weekend, leading to another period of unsettled weather across parts of eastern New South Wales.”