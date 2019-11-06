SEVERE FIRE DANGER: Total fire ban declared

TOTAL FIRE BANS: There will be total fire bans in place for the Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley, Tenterfield, and Tweed council areas.

WITH hot and gusty conditions descending on the Northern Rivers on Thursday and parts of the region under severe fire danger, a total fire ban has been declared for the Far North Coast.

There will be total fire bans in place for the Ballina, Byron, Clarence Valley, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley, Tenterfield, and Tweed council areas.

A NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman said the Tenterfield region has a 'severe fire danger rating' for Thursday, while the Northern Rivers and Tweed regions are deemed as 'very high fire danger'.

"Forecasts are showing dry, windy and hot conditions, with temperatures around the mid to high 30s,” he said.

He said under severe and very high fire conditions well prepared homes that are actively defended can provide safety during a fire, and residents in affected council areas should remain vigilant and follow their Bush Fire Survival Plans.

So what do the warnings mean, and what are your obligations?

Fire danger ratings give you an indication of the consequences of a fire, if one was to start.

The higher the fire danger, the more dangerous the conditions. You should use the fire danger ratings as a trigger to take action.

Bush fires are more likely to spread and cause damage on days when the weather is very hot, dry and windy. These are usually on very high to extreme fire days.

What the fire ratings mean

In a total fire ban no fire may be lit in the open and all fire permits are suspended. This includes incinerators and barbecues which burn solid fuel such wood, charcoal or heat beads. No general purpose welding, grinding, soldering or gas cutting can be done in the open.

Fire permits are cancelled during a total fire ban, and lighting a fire on a day of total fire ban attracts an on the spot fine of $2200.

If the matter goes to court, you could be subject to a fine of up to $5500 and/or 12 months jail, while civil law suits can also be brought against the person responsible for a fire by those seeking compensation for losses sustained.

What you should never do:

Never light a campfire

Never light a fire in the open (not for cooking, nor recreational purposes)

Portable gas/electric barbecues are banned in NSW State Forests, National Parks or Regional Parks on Total Fire Ban days. (NOTE: In some cases you may be able to use gas or electric barbecues constructed by the NSW National Park or State Forest in specified picnic areas)

Don't carry out welding, grinding, soldering, or gas cutting works in the open, or anything likely to cause sparks

No burning off of any kind in the open (includes burning grass, weeds, leaves, rubbish).

When caution must be used:

using incinerators (may be banned in some areas), strict conditions apply

using a harvester - so long as; any heated area does not come into contact with combustible matter: machinery is in good and serviceable condition; machinery is fitted with a spark arrester; and the machinery has fire safety equipment on board. Insurance companies may impose their own restrictions

You can light a gas or electric barbecue on your own property, so long as it is under the direct control of a responsible adult; has 2m clearance around the barbecue of anything which can burn.

Gas barbecues must be on a residential property within 20m of a house or dwelling, with immediate access to a continuous supply of water.