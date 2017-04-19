24°
News

Seven year-old's pet horse still missing after floods

Hamish Broome
| 19th Apr 2017 7:12 AM
Emillee Cornell's beloved horse Harnsy was last seen struggling in floodwaters on Thursday, March 30.
Emillee Cornell's beloved horse Harnsy was last seen struggling in floodwaters on Thursday, March 30. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A KEERONG family is appealing for public assistance to find their daughter's beloved horse which went missing in the March 31 flood.

Mum Mel Cornell said her daughter Emillee was surprise gifted the 13-year-old golden palomino Haflinger, named Harnsy, for Christmas.

"She though she was getting a rabbit for Christmas, all the way up to Christmas morning," Ms Cornell said.

"She was just absolutely shocked that she got a horse. She used to sit in the paddock and sing to him. He'd do tricks for her (like) pick up the bucket and kick it with his foot."

 

Have you seen Emillee&#39;s beloved mate Harnsy the horse?
Have you seen Emillee's beloved mate Harnsy the horse? Contributed

On the Thursday night of the floods the family escaped their inundated property aboard a tractor and a canoe, but sadly they had no choice but to leave their four horses behind to fend for themselves.

Harnsy is the only one of the four still missing.

 

 

"We had the horses up on high ground ... the round yard is the highest point and it (water) never reaches there. The worst its ever got out here in 30 years is probably up to the horses' knees," Ms Cornell said.

"Ian (Gaillard) evacuated all of us by tractor... We had all our dogs in a canoe.

"The water by that stage was above the tyres on the tractor.

"When we were coming out the water was coming through so fast the tractor was sliding sideways.

"We got out on to the road and we went up on to the high ground. By that stage the horses were inundated by water. (So) instead of leaving them in the round yard with the fear they would just drown ... (we went back) and let them out.

"By letting them out they could at least find the high ground to keep them safe.

 

This photo was taken on the afternoon of March 30, as the Keerong valley disappears under floodwaters. The Cornell&#39;s home is in the distance, on the far left.
This photo was taken on the afternoon of March 30, as the Keerong valley disappears under floodwaters. The Cornell's home is in the distance, on the far left. Contributed

"Unfortunately because of the force of the water they did a turn and headed back towards the paddock, and as they did that they got pushed into the main stream of the water ... they lost their footing and were swept away.

"From where we were we were only about 1km away and watched one of the horses being pushed downstream and could do nothing.

"I would never want to see that again."

Fortunately they found two horses the next day "pretty torn up" but walking and still alive about 1km from the house. The third was found some time later.

Only Harnsy remains missing.

"We've done searching, fliers, Facebook - nothing. We've got nothing on him," Ms Cornell said.

"We haven't lost hope yet.

"We still have reasonable positivity he's in someone's paddock and just hasn't been sighted.

"He's a fully registered horse with the Australian Haflinger association. He's microchipped."

The family is urging anyone who has sighted the horse to phone Ms Cornell on 0428879474.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  australian hafflinger association keerong missing horse harnsy northern rivers flood

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Heart beats as crisis recedes

Heart beats as crisis recedes

No one should be alone as region pulls together through recovery

It 'Must Be Love' not war in Holy Week

Patti Smith's Bluesfest messages as relevant as it ever was

Don't under-estimate the power of the eyebrow

Dr Airdre Grant

Once you notice something you see it everywhere

Blueberry's owners couldn't afford her

LOST: Blueberry in The Doghouse.

A puppy is for life not for Christmas

Local Partners

Don't under-estimate the power of the eyebrow

The eyebbrow can say a lot about a person. Just ask Airdre.

Blueberry's owners couldn't afford her

LOST: Blueberry in The Doghouse.

A puppy is for life not for Christmas

Nitro Circus re-confirms Lismore show

THEY ARE BACK: Oakes Oval will host Nitro Circus Live LATER IN April.

Daredevils will also help on flood recovery fundraising with auction

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

MKR's Karen and Ros are out after failed chocolate dessert

MIDWIVES Karen Gawne and Ros Waters have endured death by chocolate and been eliminated from My Kitchen Rules.

Headspace issues warning against Netflix's 13 Reasons Why

Dylan Minnette in a scene from the TV series 13 Reasons Why.

Netflix hit show comes under fire from Headspace for its content.

How students can get cheaper Spotify

HIT: Australian producer Flume is in the top ten artists listened by students in the country.

New product aimed at students launches today in Australia

The terrifying TV stunt that traumatised a generation

Well known presenters including Michael Parkinson (centre) lent Ghostwatch an air of authenticity.

The TV special so frightening it was blamed for a viewer's suicide

Fans invited to be in Lady Gaga's new movie

Lady Gaga performs on stage at the Coachella.

Lady Gaga takes Coachella stage.

Alice Cooper announces Aussie tour 40 years after first trip Down Under

WE'RE NOT WORTHY: Shock rocker Alice Cooper has announced his 13th Australian tour.

Alice Cooper is coming back to Australia to tour in October.

World's most famous non-superhero draws police attention

A scene from the movie Deadpool.

The world's biggest movie star / mischief maker watched by police

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... Price Upon...

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Quality Home Plus Separate Accommodation

15 Mango Bark Court, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $980,000 to...

Set on an elevated, private corner position is this spacious quality built home. Through the picket fence to the covered verandah entrance you get the feeling this...

Beautiful Home In Boutique Community

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

Views and Luxury Soar to Brand New Heights

1/26 Pacific Vista Drive, Byron Bay 2481

Duplex 3 2 Auction 13th May...

AUCTION PRICE GUIDE: $1,400,000 to $1,500,000 Set high on the ridgeline in this tightly held enclave bordering Arakwal National Park, is this spectacular property...

Privacy and Spectacular Lighthouse and Ocean Views

54 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 4 3 $3,300,000 to...

Situated at the northern end of Paterson Street, this premium elevated position is highly desired and tightly held with the most breathtaking outlook over bush...

Entertainers Home With Pool

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 9 $945,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Solid Home On 23.2 Acres In Tightly Held Position

256 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 5 $1,295,000 to...

Nestled at the very end of the tightly held Dingo Lane in the fast appreciating suburb of Myocum is this beautiful homestead. Privacy and nature abound, the 23.2...

Quiet cul-de-sac In town

28 Oakland Court, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 2 $980,000 to...

Character filled, architect designed home set in a beautiful location. A very quiet cul-de-sac situated within a 10 minute walk to Tallow Beach and comfortable...

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!