Asbestos sites still not cleaned up after fire 7 weeks ago

PILES of twisted corrugated tin roofs, the insides of houses burnt and black are scattered throughout the Rappville.

They are a visceral reminder of the savage fire that tore through the village on October 8.

Many of the house sites have tape around the property and cannot be cleared due to asbestos contamination.

Why is it taking so long to clean them up?

Richmond Valley Council has been liaising with Public Works Advisory, which advised that it is finalising assessments of all fire grounds that have increased significantly since the Busbys Flat Rd fire .

Public Works is also confirming details with the contractors it will be using to manage the clean-up of the uninsured, asbestos-contaminated properties. The clean-up is planned to start next month.

The NSW Government is funding the clean-up of uninsured residential bushfire debris. Insurance companies are arranging the clean-up of insured homes, the council said.

A NSW Office of Emergency Management spokesman said the clean-up of bushfire debris from the fires that have been burning across NSW since late August will take many months.

This is consistent with other major bushfire clean-ups in recent years, the spokesman said.

With more than 600 homes destroyed across multiple fire grounds, the assessments of destroyed and damaged homes is continuing, including testing for asbestos contamination.

"The immediate priority is to ensure the health and safety of local communities, and that has been a particular focus for Rappville," the spokesman said.

"Both Public Works Advisory and insurers are finalising the engagement of contractors to start clean-up in Rappville.

"It is anticipated the clean-up of uninsured properties will begin mid-December."

The council has finalised details for the insurance claim on the Rappville Community Hall, with clean-up to begin soon.

It said it was committed to rebuilding the hall and would consult with the community during planning.

It is also providing assistance to those with uninsured properties which are not contaminated by providing a transfer station adjacent to the Rappville Sportsground.

Property owners must contact the council to book in to deliver waste to this facility, except scrap metal from a property identified by Public Works as not contaminated where the load can be delivered without prior booking with the council.

The arrangements for insured properties are a matter for each insurer, so property owners should be liaising with their insurer.

If they are not satisfied with their insurer's actions they should contact the Insurance Council of Australia on 1800734621.

For further information or advice, phone the Public Works Advisory Hotline on 1800885539.