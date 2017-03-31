SES isolated with family they were sent to rescue

SES staff at the command centre in Goonellabah near Lismore.

OF THE 124 rescue missions the State Emergency Services have yet to execute in the Northern Rivers region, one involves SES members who are stranded with the people they were sent to assist.

SES Assistant Commissioner director regions east, Kaylene Jones, said a team in the Murwillumbah area had been isolated with a family they had hoped to extract.

Ms Jones said the incident occurred around 4am on Friday.

"We have a team currently in situ with some people who had requested rescue last night," she said.

"The team was unable to effect the rescue due to the situations and conditions at the time so are currently isolated with the family."

However, Ms Jones confirmed everyone involved was safe and the SES was in regular contact with the team involved.

