VOLUNTEERING FUN: Our SES at the 2017 Lismore Lantern Parade. Our local SES will join neighbouring divisions to support the parade this year. Kate O'Neill
Community

SES helps Lanterns to show the way

6th Jun 2018 2:58 PM

THE Lismore Lantern Parade is delighted to announce that The Lismore SES and neighbouring SES Divisions will be supporting the Lantern Parade this year.

They will also be carrying their ARK, by becoming Lantern Ushers and Guiding the Parade into Fredricks Car Park at the end of the Parade .

They will be joined by members of the Lord's Taverners, who will be looking after the special needs and Lantern Guests area for the Fiery Finale.

LightnUp is also taking a whole semi-trailer load of lanterns to Brisbane's South Bank for Luminous lantern parade.

Originally a refugee event, the parade now is a multicultural celebration welcoming new Queenslanders from overseas.

"It is a very special event that we have participated in for eight years,” says Parade organiser, Jyllie Jackson.

"Over 20,000 people fill the Cultural Forecourt and Riverside at Brisbane's South Bank precinct tomorrow night to see Lismore's lanterns carried by refugees and sponsors.

The free event unites government, community leaders, multicultural communities and everyday Queenslanders to symbolise hope and create welcome.

