Serena spills on Meghan’s baby shower

Meghan Markle is reportedly due to give birth any day now. Picture: Dominic Lipinski — WPA Pool/Getty Images

MEGHAN Markle came under a lot of scrutiny and criticism for her lavish baby shower, but the Duchess of Sussex wasn't the one who put it all together.

That would be her best friend, living tennis legend Serena Williams.

The tennis legend opened up about the A-list New York City bash to celebrate Baby Sussex - and the intense pressure she was under to make it the best.

In an interview conducted shortly after the party in February - and released this week - Williams, 37, explained she'd put a lot of pressure on herself.

"Planning something like that takes a lot of effort," she told Business of Fashion.

"I'm a perfectionist, so I'm like, 'Let's make it perfect'. It's been a lot the last few days."

Meghan, 37, got some side-eye from royal experts for the extravagance of her baby shower.

She reportedly took a $100,000 private jet paid for by a pal in Toronto for the trip, and Williams is said to have paid the $75,000 per night for the expecting Duchess of Sussex's accommodation and party at the swanky The Mark hotel in New York's Upper East Side.

"A lot has been made of how much the shower has cost, but this is not being paid for by the taxpayers but by her friends, so I really don't see why anyone should have a problem with it," royal expert Katie Nicholl said previously.

"It is the case that a baby shower is more of an American phenomenon than a British one, and I am told Meghan was very keen to have a shower and thrilled that her friends Serena Williams and Amal Clooney offered to host the party. They really pulled out all the stops and made it a fabulous celebration for Meghan."

In addition to Williams and Clooney, other stars in attendance included Gayle King, Meghan's stylist pal Jessica Mulroney and former Suits co-star Abigail Spencer.

Meghan's first child with husband Prince Harry is believed to be due in the coming days.

This story originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission