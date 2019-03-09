‘Force of nature’: Serena pulls off stunner

INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates winning the first set against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles second round match on day five of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 08, 2019 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 08: Serena Williams of the United States celebrates winning the first set against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their women's singles second round match on day five of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 08, 2019 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka just played out one of the best games of tennis you're likely to see with Williams claiming the 7-5, 6-3 victory.

The incredible display from both had fans watching on in awe as they continued to trade blows from all over the court.

It was a game worthy of any grand slam final, but this thrilling duel came in only the second round of the BNP Paribas Open.

Commentator Mary Carillo summed it up perfectly after Williams wrapped up the match in a little over two hours.

"Arguably the best second round match you'll ever see," Carillo said.

Both players returned from maternity leave a year ago at the desert tournament.

Since then, Williams has reached two Grand Slam finals and returned to the world's top 10.

Azarenka is still seeking to restore order in her personal life, having been involved in a legal tussle over her young son.

Williams needed just over two hours to close out the match in which she had four aces and nine double faults. She saved 11 of 15 break points.

But it was the fans who were the real winners on the day with all watching stunned by two of the world's best giving it their all.