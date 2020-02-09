Seniors flock to U3A open days

OPEN DAY: U3A Northern Rivers President Jean Cook and State Member for Lismore Janelle Saffin catch up at the organisation's Open Day at the Lismore Workers Club.

I had the pleasure of attending U3A Northern Rivers (Lismore) Incorporated’s open day at the Lismore Workers Club recently and I congratulate all on a highly successful event to herald in 2020.

This was a golden opportunity for U3A members and prospective members to check out any new courses, meet tutors, and either renew membership or sign up for membership of this great organisation.

U3A Northern Rivers offers more than 35 courses and activities each term, and while it predominantly draws its membership from Lismore and region, those members may also attend courses run by Ballina/Byron.

U3A is a self-help, non-profit organisation run by seniors and devoted to learning for the fun of learning, while enhancing old friendships and making new friendships along the way.

President Jean Cook’s report, published in the January edition of the journal The Independent Age, reflected on last year as a very active one for U3A Northern Rivers and 2020 is looking just as busy.

Jean wrote that at the final committee meeting for 2019, it was decided to keep U3ANR’s large volume of donations more local due to the many tragedies experienced by local people due to bushfires.

Consequently, they were passed on to the Country Women’s Association for distribution to families in our region, Jean wrote.

I thank Jean and her committee for their generous donations, and commend all local CWA branches for the fantastic work they do in supporting local communities.

U3A Northern Rivers members will celebrate Seniors Week at the Presbyterian Church Hall, Keen Street, Lismore, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

A fun, interactive musical day – Let’s Dance, Sing and Act up – is planned. Morning tea and lunch will be provided.

Inquiries/bookings can be made by contacting Joy Smith on 0474 644 704 or secretary@u3ariv.org.au by Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

The group’s annual general meeting will also be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.