A senior constable from Sydney is to face court after he was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Crime

Senior constable charged with domestic violence assault

7th Jan 2020 1:51 PM

A senior police constable charged with a domestic violence assault is due to face a Sydney court next week.

The 39-year-old was arrested on Monday night at a Bella Vista home in Sydney's northwest. He was off-duty at the time.

He's been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and is due to appear at Parramatta Local Court next Tuesday.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636. 

crime domestic violence police officer

