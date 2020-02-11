Menu
Seinfeld star Jason Alexander has described Kangaroo Island as a place of pure magic as he joins the fundraising effort for the bushfire-ravaged region.
Seinfeld star does his bit for Kangaroo Island

by Antimo Iannella
11th Feb 2020 7:05 PM
Seinfeld star Jason Alexanderhas described Kangaroo Island as a "place of pure magic" as he joins the fundraising effort for the bushfire-ravaged region.

Jason, who's in Australia ahead of his national tour, will host an intimate lunch at celebrity chef Matt Moran's restaurant ARIA in Sydney to raise money for the KI Mayoral Relief and Recovery Fund.

The actor and comedian has previously holidayed on Kangaroo Island with his family and says it holds a special place in his heart.

 

US comedian and star of Seinfeld Jason Alexander.
"Australia and its people have touched my heart but Kangaroo Island is a place of pure magic for my family," says Jason, who will perform a sold-out Fringe show Adelaide Festival Theatre on February 16, as part of his national tour called Master of His Domain.

"I hope to bring my grandkids someday and see its magic reborn. So I'm delighted to spend a special occasion with nine wonderful and generous people to help realise that dream.

"And I'm hoping my tour will bring some laughs and joy to all my mates Down Under."

The nine places at the 90-minute, three-course lunch, which will be held on February 23, will be auctioned off online and include tickets to his sold-out Sydney show.

Jason's Australian tour, which marks the 30th anniversary of Seinfeld's debut, is his first performance in Adelaide since 2009.

"So excited to be back in Australia for this tour. Looking forward to seeing old mates and new. That is once my jet lag coma fades," he tweeted yesterday.

TO BID: lunchwithjason.faevent.bid

