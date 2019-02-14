Seeking a few tips to pedal up steep hills

Alison Paterson is calling on cyclists to share their secret methods for scaling steeper inclines.

Support local sheriff

THE next time you are online looking for a new jersey/helmet/gizmo for your bike, move away from online and head to your local bike shop.

Our neighbourhood cycle store is so much more than a place to chat about how Ritchie Porte could place in the latest GT or how Amanda Spratt killed it at the TDU last month.

Your local bike shop sponsors clubs, provides prizes, donates time, money and energy into growing our regional cycling community.

Plus, their genuine enthusiasm, helpfulness and knowledge of all things mechanical, technical and esoterical about our velos can't be replicated online.

So do the right thing.

Order your gear through them, recommend them to others and be thankful they are so keen cycling because we'd be all the poorer without them.

Clubs rule

And on the subject of support, get yourself a Cycling NSW membership.

For as little as $6 a month you can get insurance, http://membership.cycling. org.au.

Not only do you get 24/7 third-party property damage and 24/7 third-party personal injury coverage, you get access to legal support and services, you can affiliate with a cycling club and you'll help support grassroots cycling.

Hill climbs

OK, I'm giving Cynthia Wilson Drive a break for a couple of weeks.

Instead of giving in as I try to get beyond the first bend without crashing out, I've fallen for the charms of the relatively easier University Drive in order to get the Ballina Rd.

So I'm calling out to all experienced climbers out here - tell me your secrets (and they must exist) for getting up those steep inclines.

Share cycling news

Send me news about your club, cycle group or rides to alsion.paterson@northern- star.com.au.