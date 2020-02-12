SEE THE VIDEO: Bikie-busting cops raid home

EIGHT people were arrested after a police task force investigating outlaw bikie gangs raided more than a dozen Gold Coast properties.

More than 100 police officers working as part of Operation Romeo Ionic executed 15 search warrants from Coolangatta to Yatala.

The task force was set up in September 2019 to target organised crime syndicates involved in drug trafficking, vehicle re-birthing, fraud, money laundering and firearm offences.

A man approaches police with his hands up during one of the raids.

It is made up of officers from the State Crime Command-Organised Crime Gangs Group, the Gold Coast District, Australian Federal Police and other external agencies.

The eight people arrested - some of whom are alleged to be members of bikie gangs - are facing 22 charges including weapons and drug offences.

A handgun and rifle as well as various quantities of drugs and phones were allegedly seized during the searches.

A man is bought into the Southport Watchhouse this morning.

This morning a 33-year-old man from Southport who is alleged to be a member of the Lone Wolf OMCG was bought to the Southport Watchhouse.

He will appear at Southport Magistrates Court tomorrow for trafficking in dangerous drugs.

A weapon allegedly seized by police during the raids.

A 28-year-old man from Redland Bay and who police allege is a member of Mongols OMCG was also arrested and is due to appear at Beenleigh Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with drug and weapons offences.

Operations Commander of the Organised Crime Gangs Group Roger Lowe said the operation is ongoing and there would likely to be more people charged in coming days.

"What we see quite commonly with our intelligence centre is its not uncommon for OMCGs to cross over and do business with each other," he said.

A police officer breaks down a door during this morning’s raids.

"While this operation is targeting the organised crime syndicate, our investigations suggest it crosses over a number of outlaw motorcycle gangs including Lone Wolfs, the Hells Angels, the Mongols, and some links into Rebels.

"They are really governed by greed and their involvement in illicit drugs and weapons.

A weapon allegedly seized by police during the raids.

"As a result of this operation we have eight persons on charges, the seizure of at least seven weapons, a seizure of drugs, we've taken a vehicle into our possession.

"The operation is ongoing and we expect further charges to be proceeded with in the coming days."

Investigations are ongoing.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.