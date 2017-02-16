Secrets out on where the Italians party

I RECKON Lismore is like one of Geoff Hannah's cabinets (well, maybe not quite so schmick on the outside). It is full of secret compartments. As a relative newcomer to the city I do see the place through fresh eyes. I got so excited when I crossed over the bridge into North Lismore, took a left down down a nondescript lane to discover the grassy nook upon which The Italo-Australian Club has its venue.

I was there to take photos for the front page story on the masquerade dance this weekend and was greeted by four smiling ladies cooling themselves with the masquerade prop fans, which we used in the shoot. I could see the pride they had in their social club. I was given a tour of the new toilets (thanks to a small community grant) but what really struck me was the ballroom, which social club organiser, Julie De Nardi told me: 'had one of the best dance floors around'.

Light was streaming in from a series of bay windows as a class of karate kids did stretches on the floor. At the end of the room was a beautiful stage with wrought iron art-deco trimming.

Not only do Italians know how to party, they know how to design a venue, I thought to myself. And did you know, on Wednesdays for $10 and Fridays for $18 (antipasto included) they put on Italian Bistro nights. Lismore, you just get better and better.